BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is wanted in connection to multiple retail theft incidents.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly trying to find 42-year-old Enrique Soto. He has active felony warrants for his arrest and is wanted in connection to multiple retail theft incidents.

Back in 2021, Soto was identified as a suspect in at least 18 thefts from retail stores across Brown County. Soto reportedly targets power tools and is in and out of the stores in a very short period of time.

Anyone with information on Soto is asked to call 920-448-6188. No additional information was provided.

