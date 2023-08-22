HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – One person has been arrested and authorities say they are looking for other people of interest after an alarm was tripped on an ATM early Tuesday morning.

According to a release, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it received an alarm trip from a Nicolet Bank ATM at 1:37 a.m. on 2380 Duck Creek Parkway in the Village of Howard.

Officials say they found the ATM damaged and that a search of the area, along with a look at surrounding surveillance cameras, identified two vehicles of interest.

One of the vehicles was found and deputies say they carried out a successful traffic stop arresting the driver without further incident.

The second vehicle was reportedly found abandoned and drones, K9 units, and a perimeter search are all currently being used to try and find those who were inside the vehicle.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the incident is believed to be related to the “Hook & Chain Gang” which has allegedly been hitting ATMs across the country.

At this time no other details are available and the incident remains under investigation.

Authorities state that there is no known threat to the community and anyone with information or video evidence relating to this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Jody Breider.