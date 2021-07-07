GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Brown County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect who burglarized Suamico establishment

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who burglarized an establishment in Suamico.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, on July 6 around 1:30 a.m., a suspect broke into the establishment and had a crowbar on them.

In the video, the suspect appears to open the cash register and then make their way to the gaming machines.

There was no information provided regarding the amount of money that was stolen (if any) or a dollar amount of damages to the establishment.

The name of the establishment has not been provided.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to call 920-448-4235.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

