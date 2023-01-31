WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County have provided a tragic update in regard to a missing 17-year-old girl, who was last seen on Saturday night at 10:30 p.m.

During a live press conference, Captain David Poteat with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies located a body at around 11:15 a.m. on the 2600 block of Day Street in the Town of Wrightstown.

“We believe this to be Daniela Velazquez,” said Poteat.

According to Velazquez’s phone records, her last call was to a friend in the state of Florida at 11:23 p.m. Depuites believe that between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m., Velazquez’s vehicle was in a ditch on Blake Road, south of Wisconsin State Highway 96.

Daniela did not show up for work at 10 a.m. on Sunday, and a state trooper located her vehicle in the ditch around 2:30 p.m. That state trooper requested a welfare check on Velazquez after finding her phone and shoes outside of the vehicle. The keys and her wallet were still inside.

Daniela’s mother reported her missing at 2:41 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, and a short time later, a drone search began for the 17-year-old.

Photo of Daniela Velazquez provided by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office

After having to call off the search due to darkness, deputies picked right back up on Monday by checking surveillance cameras in the area. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office continued to search on foot and with a K9, which produced an article of clothing that matched what Velazquez had been wearing. Again, the search was called off due to darkness.

On Tuesday, authorities resumed the search with additional personnel and utilized snowmobiles to cover more area faster. Deputies say they focused the search areas around where the clothing was located. Eventually, Velazquez’s body was found after searching almost 40 acres east of where the vehicle was located.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, as temperatures were well below freezing the last few days. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office believes hypothermia was the cause of death, but an autopsy will reveal the official cause in the coming days.

“Our sincerest sympathy goes out to Daniela’s family and friends,” said Poteat. “Daniela’s family has requested we respect their privacy during this time of grief.”

This is an active investigation at this time. No further details have been provided.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.