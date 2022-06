EATON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the 53-year-old that died on the scene of an ATV crash on Friday night.

According to a release, William R. Cali from the Town of Humboldt was the man who was operating the ATV when he crashed in the Town of Eaton.

Cali was traveling near the area of Humboldt-Eaton Townline Road and Phillips Road.

No further information was provided and the crash investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.