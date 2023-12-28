(WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County say they have recently experienced a “large number” of traffic signs being stolen.

According to a Facebook post made by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, multiple traffic signs have been sawed off from their post and stolen in the southern part of Brown County.

Officials say that not only is removing these signs criminal, but it is also extremely dangerous as the signs provide important information for drivers while out on the road.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information on who is responsible for the removal of these signs to contact Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867) to be eligible for a potential cash reward.