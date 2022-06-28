ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing and endangered 27-year-old female from the Village of Allouez.

Darice Lauren Marie White, 27, has been missing since Saturday, June 25, 2022, and is described as a 5’04” 145-pound Native American. She also has black hair and brown eyes.

Darice White was last seen at a Greyhound Bus Station in Meridian, Mississippi. She was traveling to Wisconsin but never arrived. She also has multiple ties to multiple areas in the State of Wisconsin.

White has the name ‘Azailyah’ tattooed on the inside of her right wrist and a rose tattooed on the outside of her right wrist.

Anyone with information about White’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sergent Matthew Wilson or the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information was provided.