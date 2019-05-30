UPDATE: Two arrested at De Pere bank, potential Felony Lane Gang members

SATURDAY 6/22/2019 7:15 a.m.

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says they have taken two females into custody after they reportedly attempted to cash a fraudulent check at a bank in De Pere.

According to officials, bank employees on Thursday “quickly identified the activity to be consistent with Felony Lane Gang (FLG) and promptly notified local Law Enforcement.”

The driver of the vehicle who was arrested was identified as 26-year-old Anjelica Marsala. The Sheriff’s Office says they believe Marsala has been involved with “FLG style fraud” in Wisconsin since late April to early May of 2019.

Anjelica Marsala | Photo courtesy of Brown County Sheriff’s Office

Officers say her accomplice on Thursday was 24-year-old Ashley Blevins.

Ashley Blevins | Photo courtesy of Brown County Sheriff’s Office

According to information provided by officials, the females were reportedly brought to Wisconsin by FLG organizer(s) from Florida.

Officials went on to say a number of out of state rental vehicles were used and all of the identified displayed local license plates were confirmed to be stolen.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation remains open and ongoing with “additional arrest(s) anticipated in the future.”

Search warrants have been executed on the suspect vehicle, which reportedly in part resulted in the recovery of 29 different style wigs used to disguise members of the FLG.

Officials estimate the total loss thus far to be about $50,000.

Anyone, including financial institutions, who believe they are a victim of Identity Theft are encouraged to contact local law enforcement.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office seeking help in identifying suspect of fraud, ID theft

THURSDAY 5/30/2019 5:30 p.m.

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect believed to be connected to a gang performing bank fraud and identity theft.

According to the sheriff’s office, the female suspect pictured above is believed to be related to the “Felony Lane Gang (FLG).”

The FBI describes the FLG as:

“A group of organized burglary and identity theft rings originating in South Florida and operating in multiple jurisdictions throughout the U.S. These decentralized crews often operate independently, with a loose hierarchy mimicking the method of operations outlined below. Since the victims are almost always female, FLG subjects have been known to recruit women, often prostitutes and drug users, from outside of the group to impersonate the victims. These women are known to successfully utilize disguises, such as wigs. The subjects will strategically choose the farthest window from the teller, in bank drive-thru lanes, to impersonate the customer while using a stolen ID. This drive-thru lane is commonly known as the “felony lane”, thus coining the name of this criminal enterprise.”

The FBI further explains the group frequently uses rental vehicles with heavily-tinted windows to conduct surveillance of parking lots.

There, individuals will steal IDs, credit cards, and checkbooks from unattended vehicles.

According to officials, the gang often does this at gyms, fitness centers, daycares, and recreation areas where women are more likely to leave their purses in their vehicles.

Once they have the stolen articles, FLG members use this to withdraw large sums of money at multiple banks before victims are aware of stolen identities.

Officials say Nicolet National Bank locations in Suamico, Howard, Bellevue, and Green Bay were targeted by an unknown female with a total estimated loss of over $13,000.00.

The issuer and the payee of some of the checks used reportedly belonged to both victims of car break-ins at a health club in Kaukauna.

The sheriff’s office reports another issuer on other fraudulent checks was the victim of a car break-in in Mequon.

Officers say the suspect vehicle, pictured above, used two different license plates, both not listed to the vehicle.

More vehicles were also broken into at the same health club in Kaukauna, with preliminary information suggesting numerous instances of fraud and victims throughout Wisconsin, with victims potentially located in Appleton, Grand Chute, Janesville, and Fond du Lac.

Offenders may be from out of state, according to officials, with confirmed fraud associated with the gang throughout the state.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-448-4230.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by contacting Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone at #920-432-7867, through their website at 432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 tip app through Google Play or the App Store.