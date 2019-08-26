Brown County Sheriff’s Office to host Food Truck Festival for merry cause

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you enjoy good food and helping support a good cause, then the Brown County Sheriff’s Office has the event for you.

It’s called the Food Truck Festival and funds from today’s event will help go toward a merry cause. Proceeds will help support the Police Lights of Christmas, which provides those in need throughout the holiday season. Ten area food trucks will be hosting a rally in the sheriff’s office parking lot, donating a percentage of their sales to the holiday campaign.

Squad cars and other police vehicles will be on display for those in attendance to check out. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, t-shirts, and photo-ops with a police officer or two to #HugACop.

