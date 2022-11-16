GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed in its newest member, a drug detection dog named Harley.

Harley will work with the Brown County Drug Task Force beginning on January 1.

Deputies say that Harley was acquired through generous donations and grants from community foundations.

Described as an ‘energy-filled girl’, Harley is adjusting to life with her new handler in her role as a drug detection dog.

Harley will work to take dangerous drugs off of the streets while improving the quality of life for the local community.