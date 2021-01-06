Brown County Sheriffs receives grant to purchase next K9

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the help of a grant just above $8,500, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office plans to purchase their next K9 in March.
According to a release, Brown County Sheriff’s Office will use these funds in March when K9 Handler Beau Berger is going to be introduced to his partner and trained together.
Ron C. & Pauline P. Heim Charitable Fund of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation awarded the grant in the amount of $8,546.53 for the direct purpose of purchasing the next K9 in March.
