Brown County Sheriffs receives grant to purchase next K9

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the help of a grant just above $8,500, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office plans to purchase their next K9 in March.

According to a release, Brown County Sheriff’s Office will use these funds in March when K9 Handler Beau Berger is going to be introduced to his partner and trained together.

Retired K9 Murdock, whom this grant will go to replace

Ron C. & Pauline P. Heim Charitable Fund of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation awarded the grant in the amount of $8,546.53 for the direct purpose of purchasing the next K9 in March.