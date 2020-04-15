Brown County sirens won’t sound like normal on Wednesday, will sound Thursday for statewide drill

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County residents will notice tornado sirens will not sound like normal on Wednesday, April 15.

Officials say this is because Brown County sirens will sound during Thursday, April 16’s statewide tornado drill at 1:45 p.m.

“We are hoping that the citizens of Brown County can spend some time talking with their families and preparing for the upcoming storm season instead of thinking only about the coronavirus, Brown County officials tell WFRV Local 5.

MORE FROM WFRV LOCAL 5