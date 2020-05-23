Brown County South Landfill project underway

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Port and Resource Recovery Department announced on Friday that it is moving forward with its Brown County South Landfill project.

Brown County Port & Resource Recovery director Dean Haen said, “After many years of study, discussion, and planning, construction has begun to develop the next landfill that will serve Brown, Outagamie, and Winnebago counties.”

Haen continued, “The work this year will include excavation to create the first cell for the landfill and security fencing around the entire landfill site.”

The department reported that Brown, Outagamie, and Winnebago counties (BOW) all entered a solid waste partnership in 2002 which laid out that each county-run landfill will be operated in sequence as a way to coordinate waste disposal and help recycling efforts.

Brown County officials noted that the first county landfill to be used was in Winnebago County, with Brown and Outagamie counties operating solid waste transfer stations in their counties to be taken to the landfill in Winnebago County.

When that landfill reached capacity, the solid waste disposal then shifted to Outagamie County.

Brown County officials expect the Outagamie County landfill to reach capacity near the end of 2022, with waste disposal then shifting to Brown County.

“Because of that, we are now beginning construction of the Brown County landfill so it will be ready when needed,” added Haen.

The 313-acre South Landfill site is said to be located in the town of Holland, on Mill Road, as its geology is allegedly well suited for a landfill.

Officials say the South Landfill will have three phases and is designed to have 13 years of capacity at current waste levels from the three counties.

The project is said to be in its first phase of construction and the estimated cost to construct the initial phase of this project is $20 million.

Brown county reports this initial expenditure will be regained on a per ton basis of disposal over the life of the landfill.

The South Landfill site will include the following environmental protections: