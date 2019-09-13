Brown County Sportsmen Club hosts youth shooting competition

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Brown County Sportsmen Club is hosting a special youth shooting competition this weekend.

The event will feature a 100-bird shootout in which any high school or middle school student can participate.

Students who take part in the competition must have their hunter’s safety license.

And this weekend’s gunslingers will have to bring their A-game to earn the club’s prestigious trophy.

“The way you win the trophy is you shoot 25 trap, skeets, sporting clays, and five stands, so that’s five different disciplines of shotgun shooting,” says Ken Weigel, head coach and president of the Scholastic Clay Target Program.

The competition begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.