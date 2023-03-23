GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Brown County officials stepped in to help the non-profit that lost nearly all its buses in a fire.

The county board approved $25,000 to help replace the fleet and get the individuals moving again who rely on Aspiro to get around.

“We’ve done great work with Aspiro,” said Brown County Supervisor Patrick Evans. “They’ve been a tremendous partner for Brown County.”

Aspiro, Vice President of Development, said they are grateful for the county’s continued support.

“The county has always supported people with disabilities,” Nicole Hoffman told Local 5 News. “It’s no surprise they would rally around Aspiro and help those citizens.”

Aspiro is making arrangements to rent buses until it can buy new ones.

It is at 20% of its fundraising goal.

Local 5 joined with our television competitors to put together a PSA for Aspiro and help connect donors with their fundraising campaign.

Local 5 General Manager Jud Beck says this is a case of unprecedented cooperation among competitors to help the community.

“Lamar Sign responded, 2 radio groups responded,” Beck revealed. “Of course, the other stations, we responded. Maybe it should happen more often. It is unusual, and I think we are all excited about it.”