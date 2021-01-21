Brown County taverns prepare for increase in patrons for Packer game

Bartender Kellie Mottiqua prepares drinks at Bridgetown Taphouse in Ambridge, Penn. Earlier in the day Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Rachel Levine announced a series of orders and advisories, including a stay-at-home advisory, and an order suspending all alcohol sales in bars, restaurants or catered events during the night before Thanksgiving. (Emily Matthews/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

(WFRV) – The Brown County Tavern League sent out a message to its license holders detailing how to safely handle a potential increase in traffic amidst a statewide public health emergency.

In a Facebook post, the Green Bay Police and the Brown County Tavern League have partnered together to inform and educate the public of safe ways to enjoy the upcoming playoff game.

The Brown County Tavern League provided information for its license holders with ways to be prepared for the increase in patrons including:

Mask Mandate: Employees are required to wear masks unless they have a pre-existing medical condition. Customers are required by this mandate to wear a mask going into the establishment, and anytime they are not seated and without a drink in their hand

Social Distancing : Please be wary of customers and their proximity, possibly limiting capacity if you feel necessary.

: Sanitize : Continue to go through high contact areas and bathrooms at least every two hours, and have sanitizer stations ready at the exits, in the bathrooms, and anywhere possible.

:

According to a release, the Brown County Tavern League is in consistent communication with the Brown County Health Department, law enforcement, and patrons.

The Green Bay Police is encouraging those to use Safe Park and Safe Ride programs with the Brown County Tavern League.