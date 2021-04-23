Brown county to open bike, horse trails on April 24

(WFRV) – Bike and horse trails in Brown County will open starting at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 24.

According to officials, the following trails are being opened:

Reforestation Camp mountain bike trails

Neshota Park horse trails

Fox River Trail horse trails

The Reforestation Camp is located in Suamico and is home to over 17 miles of mountain bike trails. The trailhead has been moved to the northside of the upper parking lot, according to officials.

The Fox River State Recreational Trail horse trials will also open and six miles of the trail is open to horseback riding from Greenleaf to Man-Cal Road.

Neshota County Park is located near Denmark and also has six miles of horseback riding trails.

Some trail notes were given by the Brown County Parks including: