Brown county to open bike, horse trails on April 24

(WFRV) – Bike and horse trails in Brown County will open starting at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 24.
According to officials, the following trails are being opened:
- Reforestation Camp mountain bike trails
- Neshota Park horse trails
- Fox River Trail horse trails
The Reforestation Camp is located in Suamico and is home to over 17 miles of mountain bike trails. The trailhead has been moved to the northside of the upper parking lot, according to officials.
The Fox River State Recreational Trail horse trials will also open and six miles of the trail is open to horseback riding from Greenleaf to Man-Cal Road.
Neshota County Park is located near Denmark and also has six miles of horseback riding trails.
Some trail notes were given by the Brown County Parks including:
- Please be a good trail steward and remain off the trails after heavy rains
- Purchase your trail pass before riding… all funds support your passion and allow us to continue the maintenance of the vast local trail systems
- Failure to possess a valid pass will result in a $10 violation notice and a requirement to purchase an annual pass
- County trail passes (Reforestation Camp & Neshota) are: $5day/day or $30/year
- State trail passes (Fox River Trail) are: $5/day or $25/year
- Passes can be purchased at trailheads or online