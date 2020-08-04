GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Brown County United Way awards first-ever Neighborhood Partnership Grant improving Green Bay neighborhoods

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County United Way granted over $35,000 to five local programs aimed to improve four near-Eastside Green Bay neighborhoods.

According to United Way, the organization awarded $35,200 as part of its Neighborhood Partnership Grant program intended to provide funding for projects, programs, and activity-based initiatives to better local neighborhoods including Navarino, Downtown, Whitney Park, and Joannes Park.

Grant recipients include the following programs, Whatsoever You Do, Inc., Navarino Neighborhood Association, Urban Partnership Community Development Corporation, Downtown Green Bay, Inc., and NeighborWorks Green Bay.

The grant recipients plan to use this funding to better their communities in several ways ranging from adding security lights in public spaces like parks to hosting neighborhood block picnics that bring diverse groups of people together.

Brown County United Way impact and initiatives manager Jill Sobieck said, “We designed this program so that we could enhance the lives of people living in these neighborhoods by inspiring local organizations and associations to address perceived needs or issues of concern, and I think that’s exactly what we saw being addressed by the proposals.’

Brown County officials say the work funded by the grants needs to be completed by July 29, 2021.

