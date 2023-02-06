GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County United Way wrapped up its annual Blanketing Brown County program, which collects blankets for those in need across northeast Wisconsin.

According to a release, over 2,000 blankets were collected during the 12th annual drive, which is co-hosted by Brown County United Way and the Greater Green Bay Labor Council.

Of the 2,100 collected, officials say that nearly 500 of them came from the special drop-off event that was held at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village in January.

“It was amazing seeing so many community partners, both new and old relationships, who were willing to support the drive by either contributing, serving as a blanket drop-off location, or in their being willing to help promote the event,” says Brown County United Way’s Chief Operating Officer Rashad Cobb.

Staff members and volunteers with both the Brown County United Way and the Greater Green Bay Labor Council collected, sorted, and delivered blankets to 20 agencies serving northeast Wisconsin.

“We know this is a need, as Wisconsin winters can be very harsh, and community members need our support, as this can affect not only physical health but mental health as well,” says Brown County United Way’s Chief Philanthropy Officer Corrissa Frank. “It has been inspiring to see the various groups come together to support the health of our community.”