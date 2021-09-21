Brown County United Way Diaper Drive kicks off

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Lauren Waters, an Outreach and Communication Specialist at Family & Childcare Resources of N.E.W. told Local 5 that diapers are a major need in Brown County.

“We get calls daily from families in need looking for diapers,” she said. “We never want any family to have to go without clean diapers because of financial struggles.”

To help prevent families from going without, Brown County United Way is launching its annual Diaper Drive.

“This year, with what we’re being pledged at this point for donations, we’ll hit the million diaper mark for the history of the drive,” Dan Wadle, Community Services Liaison for Brown County United Way said.

Diapers and other baby supplies like wipes can be dropped off at locations across Brown County.

“At all the Brown County Festival Foods locations, Pomp Tire locations, and the Brown County Library branches,” Wadle said.

Organizers say the donated diapers have made a big difference over the years.

“Anyone who calls us and isn’t a member of our program, we can still provide for those families due to drives like this,” Waters said.

Jeff Flint, Brown County Deputy Executive added, “Anybody who’s a parent knows the importance of having clean diapers, having access to clean diapers, changing little ones often.”

According to Wadle, babies need up to 12 diapers a day. Toddlers need about eight.

Those figures can quickly add up.

“Thirty dollars a week, give or take, especially, you know, when they’re younger they go through more diapers,” said Jess Cooper.

Cooper went to Family and Childcare Resources for help with diapers.

“I’m a single mom of three kids,” she told Local 5, “and up until recently, I had two in diapers at the same time.”

She says donated diapers helped take some of the weight off her shoulders.

“It made a huge difference, it helped a lot,” Cooper said. “The money I wasn’t spending on diapers I could spend on other things for my kids.”

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE DIAPER DRIVE