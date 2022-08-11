ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County United Way hosted its second annual ‘United We Can’ Food Sculpture Challenge prior the Thursday’s Green Bay Rockers game.

Procter & Gamble alongside Brown County United Way assembled different sculptures from 1,500 non-perishable food cans and were on display for fans to enjoy during the Rockers game.

“Fans will have the opportunity to come in and check out our sculptures,” explained Cierra Ivey, Brown County United Way’s Communications Coordinator. “That’s when we can inform them about our mission.”

Cierra Ivey, Brown County United Way

Ivey, along with other Brown County United Way employees spoke to several community members about its mission to fight for ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed). Free T-Shirts were also given out to several lucky fans.

Procter & Gamble’s outline of Wisconsin was on full display and the team was very proud of the outcome.

“We want to emphasize where Procter & Gamble is,” said Jack Hendrick, Department Leader with Procter & Gamble. “We’re homed here making Bounty, Charmin, and Puffs, we’re really proud of the products we make so we want to put that on display today.”