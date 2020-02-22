Brown County United Way hosts 3 ‘Community Conversations’ for 4 Green Bay neighborhoods

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County United Way is hosting three Community Conversations for Green Bay neighborhoods including Navarino, Whitney Park, Joannes Park and Downtown in February.

Each of the conversations will be led by a facilitator and will be designed to capture the strengths and opportunities in each area. Residents and business owners/employees in each neighborhood are encouraged to attend the session that coincides with their neighborhood and share their stories and insights.

Sessions are free and will serve light refreshments. Participants will also have the opportunity to win raffle prizes.

Sarah Inman, BCUW vice president of Community Investment says, “Our approach will begin by discovering the assets and gifts already present. Our vision is to help ensure that all neighborhood residents have ready access to strong systems of community support that will provide opportunities for economic growth, employment security, social connectedness, empowerment and self-advocacy.”

To learn more about Brown County United Way and for the dates and times of each Community Conversation visit, www.browncountyunitedway.org.