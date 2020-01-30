Brown County United Way ready to start a conversation to help improve lives in Green Bay’s central city

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Brown County United Way is looking to partner with four Green Bay neighborhoods in an effort to build better communities. As Kris Schuller reports the first step in attaining that goal – boils down to simply listening.

In four east-side neighborhoods in Green Bay’s downtown, a conversation is about to begin.

“This is the next step in our refreshed strategic direction,” said Brown County United Way President & CEO Robyn Davis.

As Brown County United Way focuses on helping areas residents live safer, healthier lives.

“Everything we do centers around health, education, financial stability and connection to community,” Davis said.

With a goal of putting 10,000 people on the path to stability in 10 years – United Way is beginning its efforts in the Navarino, downtown, Whitney Park and Joannes Park neighborhoods – hosting listening sessions for residents – aimed at learning how to help.

“We want to hear from the individuals that live in the neighborhoods, so that when we fashion our interventions and continue our partnerships – we are directly serving the community,” Davis said.

“Strong neighborhoods help everything that we’re doing,” said Garritt Bader.

Bader leads the Whitney Park Neighborhood Association and built these townhouses in this older neighborhood. He says good housing stock helps everyone.

“You make it more attractive and investment comes up, people’s pride comes up, it makes everything better,” said Bader.

“Are we going to focus on housing, are we going to focus on employment, security, will it be safety? Those are the kinds of issues we’ll be looking at,” said Davis.

Davis says it’s all about discovering existing strengths and then finding ways to build on them – to put people on the path to stability.

“It’s all about listening? Absolutely that’s the first place to start,” Davis said.

The first of those neighborhood conversations will be held at NeighborWorks on February 14.

