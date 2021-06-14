Brown County unveils Hometown Hero display

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County is unveiling its brand new Veterans Storytelling Wall which will be featured at the Resch Expo.

The wall is a multimedia living Memorial honoring local veterans. At 10:00 a.m., there will be a ceremony held by Brown County to showcase the new addition to the Resch Expo. The event will have guest speakers as well as a special presentation.

Community members, veteran groups, and local officials have all been invited to the ceremony at the Resch Expo. Local Five’s Kaitlin Corbett will have more on the event at Noon.

The Veterans Storytelling Wall is part of a legacy created within Brown County to honor hometown heroes. The display will include interactive monitors that allow visitors to see the stories of Brown County veterans.

Brown County has been working over the last two years to create the wall after the Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena was demolished. The wall also captures the history of the multi-purpose center. The Veterans Wall is located across from the Veterans Memorial plaza near Lambeau Field.

Brown County’s Executive, Troy Streckenbach says honoring veterans is necessary in order to keep their stories alive. He goes on to say the community has played a key role in making these types of things possible.

The Veterans Storytelling Wall will be on full display as of today and anyone who visits the Resch Expo will be able to see the stories of local veterans.