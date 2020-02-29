CLEARED: Brown County vehicle fire on WIS 29 has been cleared

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to WisDOT the vehicle fire on Wis 29 eastbound at Wis 32 has been cleared.

Officials report all lanes are open.

Brown County vehicle fire on WIS 29 leaves all lanes closed

A vehicle fire on Saturday morning leaves WIS 29 eastbound at Wis 33 lanes closed.

According to WisDOT, Brown County Sheriff’s Department responded around 11:30 a.m. to the area of WIS 29 eastbound at WIS 32 to a vehicle fire that has blocked all lanes.

WisDOT estimates a duration of over two hours to clear the scene.

Officials say traffic is being diverted around the fire using the ramps to and from WIS 32.