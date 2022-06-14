ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach alongside the Brown County Land and Water Conservation Department, Extension Brown County, the Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance, and the Natural Conservancy, held a water summit on Tuesday at the Resch Expo in Ashwaubenon.

The summit was held to explain how to address different things such as erosion, invasive species, and storm drains.

Local leaders from Bellevue, Ledgeview, De Pere, and Allouez all joined Streckenbach in coming up with creative ways to keep waterways clean.

“Brown County was founded because of our water and it really on us to try and figure out for the next generation, how do we protect them,” explained Streckenbach while speaking to the media.

The East River Water Trail & Habitat Corridor Project is one of two projects receiving funding to help address water quality issues. This project has Brown County clean up the river and provides the better infrastructure to help deal with erosion, flooding, and invasive species.

After Brown County adds its end, the municipalities will go in and install fishing piers, kayaks, and other recreations to enjoy the East River.

“The East River has always been, in my opinion, a lost gem of recreational opportunities. The trail system runs on both sides of the East River. Now it’s connecting the communities with a water trail,” said Brad Lane, the Administrator of the Village of Allouez.

“It’s just a great idea. To get more people out and the ability to get kayaks out on the water and then to control erosion and remove invasive species,” said Mike Mushinski with the Brown County Land and Water Conservation.

For more information about the East River Water Trail & Habitat Corridor Project, you can visit Brown County’s website here.