BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Brown County woman is dead after reportedly losing control of and crashing her motorcycle Sunday night.

In a release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Green Bay Frie Department, responded at 8:21 p.m. to a reported crash on Main Street and Verlin Road in Bellevue.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation suggests the driver of a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on Main Street when they allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median, which then ejected the driver off the motorcycle.

Officials report that the driver was a 37-year-old Howard woman. She was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries where she would later be pronounced dead.

The identity of the driver is not being released pending family notification.

No other details are available at this time. Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.