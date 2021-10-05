Brown County’s economic development discussed

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Tuesday, Brown County leaders came together to discuss the state of the county’s economic development.

“We’re hearing about inflation, labor shortages, supply chain, what does that mean and what can we think about, you know how that’s going to impact us in 2022,” County Executive Troy Streckenbach said.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, there’s plenty to talk about.

“It’s impacted certain industries more than others,” Streckenbach said. “The pandemic has definitely had a negative impact on our hospitality industries, whereas, in our construction and our manufacturing, things are just, they’re busy.”

Part of the county’s presentation looked to bring even more work to the construction industry.

“Opportunities for developers to look for land that the county owns, that is looking for development to take place,” Streckenbach said.

Development was a buzzword for many of the municipal leaders presenting Tuesday.

“We’re positioned fairly well,” De Pere Mayor James Boyd said. “We have a lot of development going on, a lot of interest in the city of De Pere, a number of projects going up.”

Local leaders say development in one community can benefit all municipalities in the county.

“We have the Mulva Cultural Center, they just broke ground last month, it’s looking very exciting,” Mayor Boyd said. “They’re on track to open in 2023. That’ll be a nearly $100 million dollar project, that we are looking forward to not just in De Pere, but throughout Brown County and throughout Wisconsin.”

That goes for many of the development projects discussed Tuesday.

“We’re a small enough community where we all help each other, everything we do to improve Allouez is going to improve life for people who live in Ashwaubenon, and visa verse,” Allouez Village President Jim Rafter said.