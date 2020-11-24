GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Brown County’s family-friendly New Years celebration has cancelled

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With a heavy heart, the planning committee of Rockin’ New Year’s Eve has decided to cancel this year’s holiday event.

The celebration was originally designed to provide a safe, alcohol-free way for families in Brown County to welcome in the New Year, says the committee.

If the event wasn’t canceled, officials say this would have been the 30th celebration, which has previously been held at different venues, such as:

  • Several of the Y’s
  • The Boys and Girls Club
  • The Cornerstone Community Ice Center
  • The Door County Sled Dogs
  • The Kroc Community Center
  • The Neville Public Museum
  • Fireworks at Leicht Park

Committee members say the decision was ultimately made to ensure everyone’s safety during the pandemic.

In addition, they encourage people to look forward to the next event coming in the year 2022.

