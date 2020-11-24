Brown County’s family-friendly New Years celebration has cancelled

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With a heavy heart, the planning committee of Rockin’ New Year’s Eve has decided to cancel this year’s holiday event.
The celebration was originally designed to provide a safe, alcohol-free way for families in Brown County to welcome in the New Year, says the committee.
If the event wasn’t canceled, officials say this would have been the 30th celebration, which has previously been held at different venues, such as:
- Several of the Y’s
- The Boys and Girls Club
- The Cornerstone Community Ice Center
- The Door County Sled Dogs
- The Kroc Community Center
- The Neville Public Museum
- Fireworks at Leicht Park
Committee members say the decision was ultimately made to ensure everyone’s safety during the pandemic.
In addition, they encourage people to look forward to the next event coming in the year 2022.
Latest Stories
- Republicans sue to stop Wisconsin vote certification
- Rain and snow mix continues into early parts of tonight
- Report: Wisconsin-Minnesota game off for Saturday
- Sunbeam recalls 940,000 crock-pots ahead of Thanksgiving due to burn risk
- Gov. Evers appoints Tricia Walker to the Fond du Lac County Circuit Court