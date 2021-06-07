Brown County’s Homebound Meals program keep a close eye on their elderly clients in our heat

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) In the weather, it’s hot. In the 90s since Saturday in the Green Bay area and expected to remain a few more days. And when we’re experiencing extreme weather, the drivers for Brown County’s Homebound Meals program keep a close eye on their elderly clients.

Inside Brown County’s command central for the Homebound Meals program, coolers are packed with food, aimed at helping to feed the disabled and the eldery.

“We’re packaging 500 meals most days, so yes, it is a significant number,” said Nutrition Coordinator Kimberly Gould.

And for the drivers making those deliveries, during extreme hot or cold weather, they keep a close eye on their clients.

“I think it’s really important to have another set of eyes looking after our senior citizens,” said driver Barb Pigeon.

It’s so important because many of the seniors this group serves live by themselves and can’t get out of the house. And right now, the region is dealing with temperatures in the 90s.

“You get to know them and you see how they are on a regular basis,” said driver Ron Niesing.

Niesing has been delivering meals for many months. He says the people he serves really depend on the program.

“Most of the people on the route are over 60 or they have a disability and are not able to go out shopping or getting groceries or preparing meals or things like that,” Niesing said.

And with the heat, he’s making sure at every stop to ask his clients some basic questions.

“Are you comfortable? Do you have air conditioning? Are you o-k where you are?” said Niesing.

Questions Evelyn Ritz has no problem answering.

“I’m very thankful for it because I have no way of getting out,” said Ritz.

“They really trust the drivers because they see them all the time. So, it’s a good connection for them to say, is there something else we can do to help,” said Gould.

A question some 200 delivery drivers are asking clients five days a week. But especially in times of extreme weather.

Gould says demand for the program has grown significantly – during the pandemic.