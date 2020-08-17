GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Brown County’s NEW Zoo offering guests special deals this weekend

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – This weekend Brown County’s NEW Zoo is offering guests a couple of exciting family-friendly events that you won’t want to miss.

Senior citizens can start the weekend right by joining the NEW Zoo in celebrating Senior Citizen Day on Friday.

Zoo staff say the event is to honor senior citizens who are 62 years of age and older with free admission to the Zoo and goodies.

The Zoo notes seniors do not need to pre-purchase tickets or reserve an arrival time prior to their visit on August 21.

The festivities don’t end there, NEW Zoo announced the following day, August 22, the first 500 guests will receive free admission with the 501st guest receiving a special gift basket valued at $150.

According to Zoo Director, Neil Anderson, “A donor is generously paying the entrance fee for the first 500 guests to come through the doors this Saturday. We’re grateful to share this wonderful opportunity for people to enjoy the Zoo, especially for those who may not otherwise be able to visit without such a sponsorship.”

Officials say Zoo admission tickets will not be available for sale online for Saturday. Free admission will be provided to the first 500 guests who arrive, then the Zoo will sell admission tickets at the gate for the 501st guest and beyond that day.

The NEW Zoo’s hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in August.

