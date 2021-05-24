Brown County’s one-stop shop aimed at providing the best quality of mental health care

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The pandemic we’ve been enduring for over a year has clearly shown the importance of mental health services. And those who need help will now find caring experts at the new Brown County Crisis Center.

On the campus of the Brown County Community Treatment Center, a new Crisis Center has been built.

“It’s definitely very innovative. It’s progressive, we are on the front end,” said Jenny Younk, program manager for the facility.

A one-stop shop aimed at providing the best quality of mental health care for those in distress.

“Provides the individual who’s going through the crisis stabilization quickly, so they can begin the recovery sooner,” said Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach.

This 4,000 square foot Crisis Center can offer fast and efficient care. Because under its roof are teams of mental health experts, committed to streamlining the process.

“This is so important because in the past we have had service provisions at multiple locations throughout the community,” said Behavioral Health Manager Ian Agar.

“A person can go from assessment at the Crisis Center, all the way through the process and never step outside,” said Brown County HHS Executive Director Erik Pritzl.

Younk is one of 25 Family Services employees who’ve moved into this facility to work hand in hand with county providers. She says in the past law enforcement could have spent hours trying to help a person in distress. Now they just need to be brought here, less time off the street for an officer and less trauma for a patient.

“They won’t necessarily have to get in the back of a squad car, to go to an emergency room for medical clearance, before then getting back in a squad car, to go to another facility for their mental health treatment,” said Younk.

From assessment to medical screening, to a course of treatment all under one roof.

“All the communication will happen in house from our team to the next team,” Younk said.

So very important, according to these experts, as the anxiety, fear and isolation of the pandemic gradually plays out.

“I think we’re going to see the long-term effects of Covid really impact us for many, many years,” said Family Services President/CEO Jeff Vande Leest.

Last year in Brown County 21,000 people called the Crisis Center Hotline for help.