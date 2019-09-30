Brown County’s Streckenbach introduces 2020 budget proposal, includes property tax rate cut

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach has introduced his 2020 budget proposal and it includes a major property tax rate cut, putting the mill rate at its lowest level in over three decades.

According to Streckenbach, the mill rate decreases from $4.45 to $4.18, a 27 cent reduction.

In 2019, Streckenbach says Brown County will reduce debt by more than $11.9 million, bringing the county’s outstanding debt down to $81.8 million.

Streckenbach adds the 2020 levy fell by over $1 million – from $92 million to $91 million – despite net new construction in the county growing by 1.7 percent and total value increase to more than $23 billion.

“I am pleased to announce that my 2020 budget proposal is filled with historic achievements,” says Streckenbach. “It contains the largest community investment ever made in a single year, and slashes debt by an unprecedented $11.9 million. In addition, it reduces our tax rate to levels not seen since the 1980s. These historic fiscal performances are due to the Debt Reduction, Infrastructure and Property Tax Relief Plan passed by the Brown County Board in 2017.”

The Brown County Board of Supervisors will be holding its annual budget hearing on November 6 at 9 a.m.