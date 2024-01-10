BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin’s first winter storm of the season rolled through the area throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday, leading to nearly 100 traffic crashes and treacherous driving conditions.

In just Brown County alone, authorities with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office say that its patrol division reported 50 weather/traffic-related calls for service within the 24 hours of the storm.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are reporting 43 crashes countywide.

Bringing the total between Brown and Outagamie Counties to 93. It was also noted that these numbers do not include any crashes that the Wisconsin State Patrol would’ve handled during the storm.

Most of northeast Wisconsin totaled roughly 3-6 inches of snow. More snowfall totals from the season’s first winter storm can be seen here.

Local 5 will update this story when more totals are either provided or updated.