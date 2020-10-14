Bruemmer Park Zoo bobcat euthanized due to cancer

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A long-time resident of a zoo in Northeast Wisconsin has been euthanized.

The Bruemmer Park Zoo in Kewaunee County says Baxter the bobcat was euthanized due to an aggressive form of cancer.

According to a Wednesday release, the Kewaunee County Promotions & Recreation Department called its regular veterinarian for an emergency check-up after the bobcat was noticed by park staff to appear ill.

The veterniarian examining 14-year-old Baxter found a cancerous tumor in his stomach on Friday. Due to the severity of his diagnosis, the veterniarian advised staff that Baxter be euthanized.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share this news, but the decision to euthanize our male bobcat was in the best interest of the animal,” says Dave Myers, Kewaunee County Promotions & Recreation Director.

Baxter had passed his routine summer check-up earlier this year.

The Kewaunee County Promotions & Recreation Department and Zoologicial Society of Kewaunee County do not have plans at this time to bring a new bobcat into the exhibit as Bella, the zoo’s female bobcat, has only had Baxter as a habitat companion since 2006 when both were brought to Bruemmer Park Zoo as kittens.

