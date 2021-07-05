Brussels Lion Club adds free Friday celebration to 60th anniversary

BRUSSELS, Wis. (WFRV)- The Brussels Lion Club will be celebrating its 60th annual Belgian Days Festival this weekend, July 9-11.

In the 60 years of the club’s existence, they have donated over $670,000 dollars to local, state, national, and international charitable causes thanks to the support of their local community.

In honor of the 60th anniversary, the Lions have added a free Friday night band, The Third Wheels to the traditional festitives. On Friday, July 9, food and beverages will be sold at the concert with gates opening at 6 p.m., and music will go from 7-11 p.m. The kids’ baseball tournament will begin Friday night and run through the whole weekend.

On Saturday, July 10, Belgian Days begins at 8 a.m. with both a two-mile and four-mile walk/run to benefit the Brussels/Union EMR group. Homemade Belgian waffles will be sold from 8-11 a.m. Beginning at noon there will be a cornhole tournament and a Cooyah card tournament. Music by ‘Texas 55 will be held from 1-4 p.m. and local favorite SPICE will go on at 7-11 p.m.

So long as the weather is ideal, inflatables will be set up at noon and then a kid’s movie at 8:15 p.m.

On Sunday, July 11, the big event of the day will be the Belgian Day parade at 10:30 a.m. Music from Modern Day Drifters goes from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The raffle will wrap up the weekend at 4:30 p.m.

Admission to the park for Saturday and Sunday is just $2 dollars with all profits from the weekend going to the charitable causes supported by the Brussels Lions.