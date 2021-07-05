LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Brussels Lion Club adds free Friday celebration to 60th anniversary

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRUSSELS, Wis. (WFRV)- The Brussels Lion Club will be celebrating its 60th annual Belgian Days Festival this weekend, July 9-11.

In the 60 years of the club’s existence, they have donated over $670,000 dollars to local, state, national, and international charitable causes thanks to the support of their local community.

In honor of the 60th anniversary, the Lions have added a free Friday night band, The Third Wheels to the traditional festitives. On Friday, July 9, food and beverages will be sold at the concert with gates opening at 6 p.m., and music will go from 7-11 p.m. The kids’ baseball tournament will begin Friday night and run through the whole weekend.

On Saturday, July 10, Belgian Days begins at 8 a.m. with both a two-mile and four-mile walk/run to benefit the Brussels/Union EMR group. Homemade Belgian waffles will be sold from 8-11 a.m. Beginning at noon there will be a cornhole tournament and a Cooyah card tournament. Music by ‘Texas 55 will be held from 1-4 p.m. and local favorite SPICE will go on at 7-11 p.m.

So long as the weather is ideal, inflatables will be set up at noon and then a kid’s movie at 8:15 p.m.

On Sunday, July 11, the big event of the day will be the Belgian Day parade at 10:30 a.m. Music from Modern Day Drifters goes from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The raffle will wrap up the weekend at 4:30 p.m.

Admission to the park for Saturday and Sunday is just $2 dollars with all profits from the weekend going to the charitable causes supported by the Brussels Lions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Chase Elliott celebrates at Road America after NASCAR Cup Series 65 year drought

Road America

D1 WIAA State Championship

Kyle and Matt 4pm Live Hit

Bay Port plunders Eau Claire Memorial 8-1 on its way to Division I state baseball championship game

D1 State Championship Kyle Malzhan