OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – As The Salvation Army winds down its Red Kettle season, the chapter in Oshkosh brought out the big guy, Brutus the Therapy Pig!

Brutus is a certified therapy pig and joined the Oshkosh Salvation Army’s efforts for the final weekend of collecting. Alongside his trainer, Jancee Doemel, Brutus showcased fascinating bell-ringing skills to draw attention to the last leg of the fundraising season.

“It’s for a very good cause,” Doemel told Local 5’s Paul Steeno. “We like making people happy, and usually people are extremely shocked when they see a pig in their presence, let alone a pig that’s dressed up festively and doing tricks and other things.”

To donate to The Salvation Army, click here.