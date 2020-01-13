Bryant man dead after snowmobile accident in Langlade County

PRICE, Wis. (WFRV) — A Bryant man has died following a snowmobile crash in Langlade County.

Officials say they were dispatched at approximately 11:13 p.m. on Saturday for a snowmobile accident near Price-Neva Road and Brynes Road.

Upon arrival, the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office says they found a man who did not have a pulse and was not breathing. Authorities began CPR until paramedics arrived.

The 56-year-old Bryant man was transported to an area hospital and then airlifted to a hospital in Wausau where he remained in the ICU.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man passed away from his injuries shortly after.

The accident remains under investigation with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. No other information is available at this time.