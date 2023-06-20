GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Titletown announced on Tuesday that recording artist Bryce Vine will be taking the stage outside of Lambeau Field in Green Bay as part of the Titletown Beats concert series.

Bryce Vine is a singer and rapper who had breakthrough success in 2017 with his song “Drew Barrymore.” Vine also features a number of other laid-back, in-the-cut hip-hop hits such as “Sour Patch Kids” and “La La Land.”

Vine will be performing on a stage set up on the west side of Ridge Road on Saturday, July 15. Djay Mando will perform as the opening act prior to Vine taking the stage.

A full day of activities leading up to the concert is also planned. The day will start with Strong Nation and Boot Camp classes in the morning, followed by Giant Games and Ariens Hill + Chill starting at 1 p.m.

The free concert will then begin at 6 p.m. with Djay Mando. Bryce Vine is scheduled to appear on stage at 7:30 p.m.

Free parking will be available in the Titletown and Lambeau field parking lots. Concert attendees are asked to not bring any carry-in food, beverages, lawn chairs, or umbrellas.

