APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – In May 2021, Local 5 shared the inspiring story of first-generation immigrant and veteran, Fanni Xie, who dreamed of one day opening her own bubble tea shop to help promote Asian pop culture and diversity throughout the Fox Valley.

Well, one day is here.

After years of hard work, Xie announced that she will be opening her very own bubble tea store on College Avenue on Saturday.

The store, known as Uni Uni Appleton, will be located at 823 W College Avenue Ste. B, and will feature a variety of fresh milk and fruit teas, smoothies, yogurt, etc.

In addition to offering an eclectic drink menu, the manga and Asian pop-inspired store will help support diversity, mental health, and veterans alike.

Xie shared that a corner of the store will be dedicated to community resources that raise awareness for mental health. Furthermore, the bubble tea store will also sponsor local veteran events.

“I wish my shop can be a place that connects with the community and help the community to grow,” said Xie.

The store will open on May 7 at 12 p.m. with a limited menu. Uni Uni Appleton will be open every day from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

To read more about Fox Valley’s newest business owner, Fanni Xie, click here.