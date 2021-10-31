FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Buchanan man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle, deputies searching for suspect

BUCHANAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Outagamie County deputies are searching for the suspect who hit a 35-year-old Buchanan man with their car on Saturday night.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck on County Highway CE near Eisenhower Drive in the Town of Buchanan.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found a 35-year-old Buchanan man with life-threatening injuries. The man was subsequently taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Authorities report that the vehicle that struck the man did not stop and now officers are trying to find the suspect and the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

Deputies confirm various vehicle parts were located and suspect that the man was possibly struck by a 2014 to 2017 Mazda 6 sedan. The color of the vehicle is not known at this time.

A similar model to the possible suspect vehicle – the color is unknown.

The investigation into this crash remains ongoing at this time. Anyone with information about this crash may contact Sgt. Megan Braun at Megan.Braun@Outagamie.org or at 920-832-5278 reference 21-051287.

