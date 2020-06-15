Bucket of abandoned kittens left at Fond du Lac Humane Society

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Humane Society was recently surprised with a few new furry additions and are asking for the community’s help in locating where they came from.

The organization shared on their Facebook page that a bucket of kittens was left outside of its building sometime between Sunday at 8 p.m. and Monday at 7 a.m., with no information on where they came from or who had left them attached.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 920-922-8873 and ask for Riley Benz, Shelter Manager. The facility is reminding residents that if they need to drop off strays to call ahead of time.

The Fond du Lac Humane Society shared that it remains closed for general public visitation, but are available for appointment only visits.

More information regarding the organization’s phased-in approach to reopening will be posted on their Facebook page in the coming weeks.

