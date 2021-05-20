GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Buckle Up: Green Bay Police to join in on 2021’s Click It or Ticket campaign

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists planning on navigating the roadways may want to make sure they are wearing their seatbelt, as agencies plan to crackdown on seatbelts.

The Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) is joining thousands of law enforcement agencies for the Click It or Ticket campaign.

From May 24 through June 6 the GBPD will join fellow statewide officers in patrolling longer hours to reinforce one message to motorists: Wear your seatbelt. The annual campaign starts at the same time as the first summer travel holiday (Memorial Day).

According to officials, 89% of Wisconsin motorists wear safety belts and the 11% who don’t wear one accounted for 43% of all the drivers and passengers killed in Wisconsin traffic.

Wisconsin’s primary seat belt law has been in place since 2009 and allows law enforcement to stop and give motorists citations for failing to wear a seatbelt. Drivers can also be cited for every unbuckled passenger in their vehicle. Penalties are higher for having children that are unrestrained in the vehicle.

Over 27,000 traffic convictions were given in 2020 for failing to wear a seatbelt, which makes it Wisconsin’s most common traffic violation.

More information on the Click It or Ticket campaign can be found the NHTSA’s website.

