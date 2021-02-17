Bucks’ executive, owner’s son files paperwork to run for Wisconsin US Senate seat

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice-President, Alex Lasry has filed paperwork to run for the U.S. Senate in Wisconsin.

According to reports, Lasry is running for the Wisconsin U.S. Senate seat and is running under the Democratic Party.

Lasry posted a YouTube with the announcement.

Lasry, who is 33-years-old, is the Senior Vice-President with the Milwaukee Bucks and has reportedly said he will take a leave of absence during his campaign. Lasry’s Twitter profile is updated as ‘Candidate for U.S. Senate’.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

St. Mary's Springs eyes state title repeat

Boys Basketball playoffs tip off with regional quarterfinals

Notre Dame hockey back in familiar territory to cap unprecedented season

Hockey in a Pandemic: Obstacles not slowing down Notre Dame

Snowmobile racing arrives in Northeast Wisconsin

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Team of the Week