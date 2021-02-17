Bucks’ executive, owner’s son files paperwork to run for Wisconsin US Senate seat

(WFRV) – Milwaukee Bucks Senior Vice-President, Alex Lasry has filed paperwork to run for the U.S. Senate in Wisconsin.

According to reports, Lasry is running for the Wisconsin U.S. Senate seat and is running under the Democratic Party.

Dated today: Bucks SVP @AlexanderLasry files to run for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/nqUYpZFpx9 — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) February 17, 2021

Lasry posted a YouTube with the announcement.

Lasry, who is 33-years-old, is the Senior Vice-President with the Milwaukee Bucks and has reportedly said he will take a leave of absence during his campaign. Lasry’s Twitter profile is updated as ‘Candidate for U.S. Senate’.