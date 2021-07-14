GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Bucks gear-wearing customers can get a free donut at Uncle Mike’s

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Ahead of the highly important Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe is giving a free donut to customers who are wearing Milwaukee Bucks gear.

According to Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe Facebook page, any donut-loving customer who is wearing Bucks gear will receive a free donut. Whether that is a Bucks shirt or a Bucks hat, Uncle Mike’s will hand out a free donut.

The free donut is being handed out on Wednesday only.

Uncle Mike’s has locations in De Pere, Green Bay and Suamico. According to their website, each of the three stores is open until 6 p.m.

More information can be found on Uncle Mike’s Facebook page.

