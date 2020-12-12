Buddy the dog rescued after wandering onto icy Wolf River in Shawano

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A local dog was safely reunited with its owner after having dangerously wandered onto the thin ice along the Wolf River.

On Friday, the Shawano Police Department shared the news that Shawano Area Rural Fire Department had conducted an ice rescue for Buddy, the four-legged friend who was seen taking a stroll on the icy river.

The ice rescue was in fact successful, officials say Buddy was rescued from the ice and returned to his owner.

Police are advising residents to take caution when trying to venture onto any frozen waterways.

“According to the Wisconsin DNR: Avoid inlets and outlets that have a current because that can make the ice thin. Clear ice is thicker than ice with bubbles in it or with snow on it,” writes Shawano Police Department.