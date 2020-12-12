NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Buddy the dog rescued after wandering onto icy Wolf River in Shawano

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A local dog was safely reunited with its owner after having dangerously wandered onto the thin ice along the Wolf River.

On Friday, the Shawano Police Department shared the news that Shawano Area Rural Fire Department had conducted an ice rescue for Buddy, the four-legged friend who was seen taking a stroll on the icy river.

The ice rescue was in fact successful, officials say Buddy was rescued from the ice and returned to his owner.

Police are advising residents to take caution when trying to venture onto any frozen waterways.

“According to the Wisconsin DNR: Avoid inlets and outlets that have a current because that can make the ice thin. Clear ice is thicker than ice with bubbles in it or with snow on it,” writes Shawano Police Department.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Hoops 12/11

Notre Dame girls cruise past West De Pere, Little Chute boys edge Denmark

Brewers to keep Timber Rattlers as an affiliate

Green Bay Nation 12/9: Davante Adams legend grows

Green Bay Nation 12/9: Down goes the Eagles

Green Bay Nation 12/9: Pick Em