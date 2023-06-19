GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and the Oneida Nation renewed a partnership on Monday that is committed to strengthening the Nation’s future.

For over a decade, the two have collaborated through a partnership charter to serve the needs of Oneida students, the workforce, and the community.

“Oneida students are encouraged to take advantage of these great opportunities, which can serve as a helpful guide when making career choices,” said Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill. “Ensuring our students are set up for success is important, especially when we talk about Seven Generations. “Working together can provide our communities with more collaborative resources and build lifelong learning skills for all.”

The partnership charter was created to provide citizens and employees of Oneida Nation pathways to family-sustaining careers.

Through the provision of technical education, officials say the partnership helps strengthen the economic and social vitality of the Oneida Nation.

“Continuing to strengthen the partnership between Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and the Oneida Nation is of the highest priority,” said NWTC President Dr. Jeffrey Rafn. “As we share in the land and the history of the Oneida Nation, I am pleased to sign this charter on behalf of NWTC and renew the College’s commitment to the educational and economic well-being of the Nation.”

Some of the focus areas are supporting Oneida Nation’s workforce development goals in areas of health sciences, trades, and engineering technologies. In addition, expanding dual credit college courses and early access to higher education for Oneida students at the K-12 level.

For more information on the partnership, you can visit Northeast Wisconsin Technical College’s website here.