‘Build Like A Girl’ aims to combat gender gap in construction industry

(WFRV) – Local girls are able to gain hands-on experience in the construction industry thanks to an event that’s all about bringing more women into the field.

According to a release, 30 girls ranging from grades 7 to 10 attended Miron Construction‘s annual Build Like A Girl event Friday.

The program aims to show girls that women can be in the construction industry too and tries to combat the gender imbalance currently in the industry.

One of the participants tells Local 5 that this opportunity helped show her what field she wants to work in. “So in operational engineering, I’ve looked up to so many things except, for-obviously-it’s kind of hard to get into it and know what you’re actually doing, and today has really helped that,” says Gabi Tjernagel.

Starting with ice breakers, the day began at Miron’s Corporate Office in Neenah with a few presentations and, a 5-7 minute drive later, the girls got to get hands-on experience at a temporary project site at Miron’s Yard Operations in Menasha.

Stations include:

Masonry – helping construct a brick wall.

Carpentry – learning how to frame a stud wall.

Equipment operation – experiencing what it’s like to operate heavy machinery, such as a crane or boom lift.

“Where we really need people is we need carpenters, masons, and operators so we picked the opportunities for them to see what it’s like for those three trades,” says Dave Walsh, with Miron Construction.

In addition, organizers say the girls were also able to learn about apprenticeship programs, tour an active project site (ThedaCare), and hear from a panel of women who work in the industry, ranging from safety, project management, carpentry, virtual construction, and masonry.