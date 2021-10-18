Building for Kids Children’s Museum gears up for STEM Powered Week

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Building for Kids Children’s Museum wants to get kids more involved in science, technology, engineering and science.

The museum is hosting their STEM Powered Week October 19th- 23th. During the week, they are giving out 2500 kits to teachers and students. The kits include bristle bots, graphic circuits and a special greeting card that is a paper circuit. Children can also come to Building for Kids and complete a STEM project inside.

Marketing Manager, Casie Holdcroft says the museum wants to get kids more involved in STEM through hands on experience. Organizers are also giving students a virtual option to participate in programming. Their Facebook page will have content available all week for students.

The museum is open all week and they are asking for people to register online to participate in person. They are bringing in STEM professionals all week to provide presentations to kids.