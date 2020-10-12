Building for Kids offering STEM family activity kits

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Some exciting resources for parents in Appleton looking for help when it comes to math and science instruction.

The Building for Kids Children’s Museum is providing take home family activity kits for those two years old and older.

It coincides with STEMpowered Kids Week, which is aimed at getting young minds interested in STEM fields of science and innovation.

“They’re able to see why things are the way they are How to change them as well. It’s very exciting for kids to work hands-on with these STEM concepts and see what they’re capable of doing with them,” says Casie Holdcroft, marketing manager for the Children’s Museum.

The museum is also hosting STEM-themed virtual programs on its Facebook page.

