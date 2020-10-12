FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Building for Kids offering STEM family activity kits

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Some exciting resources for parents in Appleton looking for help when it comes to math and science instruction.

The Building for Kids Children’s Museum is providing take home family activity kits for those two years old and older.

It coincides with STEMpowered Kids Week, which is aimed at getting young minds interested in STEM fields of science and innovation.

“They’re able to see why things are the way they are How to change them as well. It’s very exciting for kids to work hands-on with these STEM concepts and see what they’re capable of doing with them,” says Casie Holdcroft, marketing manager for the Children’s Museum.

The museum is also hosting STEM-themed virtual programs on its Facebook page.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Freedom boys soccer Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Green Bay NEW Lutheran's Flynn creates girls golf team

High School Sports Xtra 10/11 - Game of the Week, State Record Broken

XTRA POINT: High School Football 10/9

Playing through the pandemic: Green Bay youth baseball completes season

Howards Grove volleyball sweeps Kaukauna, Freedom claims NEC boys soccer title